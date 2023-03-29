Today’s Woman, MyFood by Hilda, Latasha Ngwube  initiate discourse on Nigerian Culinary 

In commemoration of International Women’s month, self-improvement magazine, Today’s Woman, and premium restaurant and delivery service, FoodbyHilda will initiate conversations on women’s experience in the Nigerian Culinary Industry.

Themed Creating Ease for Work-Life balance in the Nigerian Culinary Industry, the discussion will also focus on how women can take advantage of innovation and technology as female food content creators.

The session scheduled for Today’s Woman Twitter spaces will hold on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm with media personality, Latasha Nwugbe and Hilda Baci, Founder of Foodby Hilda as co-hosts.

Speakers at the session are thought leaders in culinary and content creators including Winifred Nwania, zeeliciousfoods; Yemisi Odusanya, Sisi Yemmie; Ifeanyi Monye, ifys kitchen;Matse Uwase, matse cooks; omoyecooks, and Gina Ekikhodi Ojo, Geena foodies and spice.

Panelists will focus on concerns about work-life balance and the use of innovative technology to promote their work as content creators while encouraging the audience to take action to make an impact.

Today’s Woman provides a platform for improving the lives of women on issues such as Health & Wellness, Relationships, Nigerian Fashion, Food, Career, Money, In-depth Stories, and Interviews. MyFood by Hilda was founded by renowned food connoisseur, Hilda Baci renowned for her exceptional food plating skills and techniques in preparing African and continental recipes.

The Twitter spaces session for the event is sponsored by MANGO Nigeria and BaigeWallet.