Titi Aboyade-Cole congratulates Lagosians on Sanwo-Olu’s victory

Titi Aboyade-Cole, a prominent UK trained Life-Coach, Broadcaster, filmmaker, Author , and Publisher of Podium International Magazine has congratulated Lagosians on the victory of securing Lagos during the governorship election that held on Saturday, 18th March 2023 which she has described as a victory for Yoruba heritage and true Lagosians.

As a long-time advocate for good governance and accountability, Titi Aboyade-Cole in the days leading to the election hosted a weeklong video series on Podium International TV Youtube channel, where she mobilised ‘true’ Lagosians to rise up and preserve the heritage of Lagos and the Yorubas.

In her congratulatory message to Lagosians, Aboyade-Cole emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in moving the state forward.

She called on all residents to set aside their political differences and work together towards a shared vision of progress and development with a promise to keep holding Governor Sanwo-Olu accountable on the basis of good governance and delivery of the dividends of democracy to every Lagosian.

This message resonated with many Lagosians who have grown weary of the divisive politics that have characterized the state in recent years.

Aboyade-Cole’s commitment to good governance and transparency has earned her widespread respect and admiration.

Throughout her

career, she has been a tireless advocate for the rule of law and the rights of ordinary citizens. Her dedication to these principles has made her a role model for many young people in Nigeria who aspire to make a positive difference in their communities.