Tinubu’s victory reward for great antecedents, consistency – AbdulRazaq

…AbdulRazaq says President-elect will justify people’s confidence in APC

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC family nationwide on the victory at the polls.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Governor called the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu “truly deserving and a reassuring message that Nigerians ultimately value great antecedents, clear vision, national unity and security, and development over other partisan considerations”.

He added: “This is a victory for national unity, as had been preached by the Progressive Governors and other statesmen across the country. It is a vote of confidence in the capacity of the President-elect to build on the great strides of President Muhammadu Buhari especially in the area of infrastructure, address some key national questions in line with global best practices, and build a stronger and more competitive economy. I have no doubt that Asiwaju, a great team player, will hit the ground running, helped by his experience, rich network, great understanding of all the burning issues and assisted by an array of patriots, including the resourceful Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, who would prioritise national security and development over every other thing.

“I congratulate our party leader President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his leadership and courage, which have seen our party to this electoral victory. I join our party leadership to thank the people of Nigeria, especially my good people of Kwara State, for the confidence they have again reposed in the APC to continue to lead Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth. We do not take it for granted.

“This, indeed, is the time for everyone, irrespective of partisan affiliations, to join hands with the president-elect to build a stronger nation.”