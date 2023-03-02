By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Directorate of National Youth Mobilisation APC North West Barr.Bello Muhammad Goronyo has congratulated the President elect,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over his victory at the presidential election.

The Director said, the get out to vote initiative campiagn engaged by the directorate produced the required results which culminated into a resounding victory for the President elect.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Northern Governors and APC leader,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for standing firm on their believe that power be returned to South on the principles of Unity, equity, fairness and justice, he said, the support for Asiwaju/Shetima which is sequel to their capacity, experience and commitment to the Nigerian project has yielded result.

He however urged all the North West State directors to embark on rigorous Campaign untill all the northern states Governors and State Houses of Assemblies are delivered to the APC.

” We must not go to sleep, let us get out to vote in all the nocks and crannies and ensure they reach the door step of all eligible voters for the Governorship and State Assembly elections on March 11th.

Goronyo also congratulated Nigerians for standing by the APC in the Presidential and national Assembly elections, urging them to do it again in the March 11th elections.

According to him, with Tinubu as President, Nigerians will enjoy a new phase of life.

“Without doubt, APC North-West has affirmed that North-West is APC and APC is North-West. We must remind Nigerians that the political history of Nigeria has shown that every Presidential candidate that wins the votes of North-West wins the Presidency.”

“With APC youths united in North-West, supported by all party members and all candidates at all levels, insha Allah, APC will win again massively the March 11th election.”

” While congratulating the President elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, we wish them Allah’s guidance as they prepare to take this task of building a new Nigeria”.

Goronyo hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election, saying that such will be replicated in the Governorship and State Assembly elections come March 11th, 2023.