Tinubu’s victory is will of God – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Thursday described the victory of APC’s Bola Tinubu in the just concluded presidential election as the will of God.

Mrs Buhari said this when she received the wife of the President-elect, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice President-elect, Hajiya Nana Shettima, on a thank-you visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said: “Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as a will of Almighty God; we wouldn’t have done it without his grace.

“It is a victory for all Nigerians. I am optimistic that the President-Elect will not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in him. It is now time to move on and focus on the path of `a renewed hope’ for Nigerian women and youths.

“So, my sister we count on your experience and interest in promoting the cause of women, youths and girl-child education,” she said.

She however reminded the wife of the president-elect of the challenges ahead and prayed for God`s guidance and direction as she prepare to take over the affairs of the Office of First Lady of Nigeria.

“The task is arduous but with your determination I believe is surmountable. I pray that come May 29, your position as first lady will be marked with joy and continued success.

“We look forward to the advancement of Nigerian women and their inclusion in the affairs of our nation`s development,” Mrs Buhari said.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu had earlier informed the gathering that they were at the Presidential Villa on a thank you visit to appreciate the support and wise counselling of the first lady towards the success of APC at the presidential election.

“We want to thank you sincerely for how you’ve been able to bring us together as a campaign team for the APC, especially the women presidential campaign team. You really showed a lot of wisdom, dexterity and courage in the way you put us together.

“I remember coming here to ask for your permission and also to solicit for support when we are about to begin campaign,” she said.

While acknowledging the motherly role of the first lady, Mrs Tinubu prayed for good health and divine intervention in the affairs of the outgoing predecessor.

“As you’ve come here safely, you will live to your home in good health, divine health and whatever you decide to do; God will be there with you, thank you so much for the love you have shown to us,” Mrs Tinubu prayed.

The meeting was attended by the wives of some APC governors and associates of the first lady. (NAN)