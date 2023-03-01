Tinubu’s victory is renewed hope of a better Nigeria — Falaki

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Business Development Expert, Prince Falaki has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory as the President-Elect at the just concluded 2023 Presidential election.

Falaki, in a congratulatory message, said that the victory is a further testament to a renewed hope for a greater and more prosperous Nigeria for all.

He further described Tinubu as a true democrat, a quintessential leader and a progressive who has sacrificed for the sustenance of democracy and has displayed a robust understanding of the business of governance.

The statement reads: “I join other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory as the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your victory is a clear testament of renewed hope for Nigerians on all fronts having considered your stunning capacity, competence, leadership credentials and long-standing commitment to a virile democratic society.

“It cannot be overstated that you were born great, then you worked hard to achieve more greatness, and ultimately, you now have unassailable greatness trusted upon you to have emerged as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a keenly contested Presidential Election.

“Historically and for decades, you have shown dedication, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building and your sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress are unrivalled. Your wealth of experience is hugely critical and needed in repositioning the affairs of our Nation in attaining a more secure and prosperous Country.

“I wish you God’s wisdom, strength and energy to pursue your dreams for a more prosperous Nigeria.”