Tinubu’s Victory: In-road to new Nigeria, says Senator Bamidele

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District

.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central has congratulated the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the 25th February 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a statement, he personally signed yesterday in Abuja, Bamidele noted that the emergence of Tinubu would be an in-road to a new Nigeria,

described his victory in the keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the .nook and cranny and strong faith in God.

Bamidele said, ” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as President in the keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nooks and cranny of the Nigerian nation and is strong faith in God.

“Asiwaju’s victory is a sign that there is no shortcut to success, but hard work.”

The Senator who is also the Chairman of, the Southern Senators’ Forum said that the special grace of God upon Tinubu, his age-long vision to transform the country, his extensive political structures and networking skills, his philanthropic gestures and goodwill and his pragmatic execution of a most strategic, scientific and issue-driven campaign across the length and breadth of Nigeria contributed remarkably to Tinubu’s victory at the just concluded elections.

Bamidele pointed out that Nigeria as a nation is well favoured to have a leader like Tinubu as its President because he is an adept problem-solver, a world-class technocrat, a visionary and reliable team player, a compassionate father and mentor to many great leaders across the country and a democrat with remarkable progressive credentials.

According to him, Tinubu’s assumption of office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will herald the realization of a New Nigeria of our dream because he has a formidable team of highly committed and thoroughbred technocrats who have a deep scientific understanding of the varying challenges that Nigerian people are facing.

Bamidele also emphasized that given his unique personality as a bridge builder and one of the most detribalized Nigerians, Tinubu’s presidency will foster greater unity, peace and security, true federalism, qualitative education, improved health care system, industrialization, economic prosperity, national integration and international solidarity.

He, therefore urged Nigerians, especially his opponents and their teeming supporters to join hands with Tinubu and his team in building a New Nigeria that the continent of Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of.

According to him, ‘’It is high time Nigeria took his rightful place in the comity of nations. I implore the people of Nigeria, especially his opponents and their teeming supporters to join hands with Tinubu and his team, to enable him to replicate his laudable and lofty achievements in Lagos State in building the New Nigeria that the continent of Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of’’.