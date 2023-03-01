Tinubu’s victory: Emergence of true federalist – Afenifere

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, has described the victory of the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the emergence of a true federalist.

It’s immediate Secretary General, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, said this in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Arogbofa, said that “We are happy at the emergence of a true federalist in the person of Sen.Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-Elect of Nigeria.

“We are convinced he will be able to prevent the swallowing up of any of the major components that constitute the Federal nature of the country,and still allow the minor groups to exist without being suffocated or wiped out.

“As Afenifere,we believe that Sen.Bola Tinubu will be able to keep to our presentation to him during his campaign/courtesy visit to our Leader,Chief (Dr.) RF Fasoranti in Akure on Sunday Oct.30,2022 to the effect that he should address Security ,Economy, restructuring of the country and in addition restoration of unity in the country.

“We congratulate him, we rejoice with Nigeria;we congratulate Africa;and we promise to work with him to turn things around for better.

“We want to be vindicated at the end of the day.

The group prayed that “the Almighty God that saw him through the rigours of the Presidential campaigns,will see him through his tenure successfully,safe and sound.