Tinubu’s victory: Emergence of true democrat, says Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the just-concluded presidential election as the emergence of a true Democrat.

Ganduje’s swift reaction is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

Anwar in the statement quoted Governor Ganduje saying, “the hard political struggle and commitment of Tinubu’s political dynasty, which formed elements from across the nation, in making sure that the presidential candidate won the entire process.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country,” he said.

Ganduje added that, “Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country, is well understood by Nigerians. Hence, we see wisdom and valid reason for entrusting our future to him.”

While assuring that, the President-elect would evolve strategies in facing problems plaguing the nation, Governor Ganduje commended the APC leadership and membership “for standing firm to this point.”

He also described Tinubu as “a master strategist, a builder of man and space, an acknowledged brilliant political leader, a leader with national spread, an enduring and ensuring promoter of sustainable democracy and development and a skilful mover.”

Ganduje further said that “with our President-elect, Tinubu, leading the largest democracy in Africa, our continent will definitely benefit from his wealth of experience for the development of the continent.

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, it will at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent and for the practice of global democracy,” the Governor added.