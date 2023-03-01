Tinubu’s Victory a reflection of his doggedness – Gani Adams 

Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, on Wednesday, described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a reflection of his doggedness and consistency in Nigeria’s politics.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, also urged Tinubu to remain committed to the ideals of democracy by fulfilling his promise to be the “servant of the people”.

The statement reads: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.His victory was not unexpected.It was well deserved because he has been consistent as a frontline politician that had fought tirelessly for the enthronement of this democracy.

“He had also fought a long battle ahead of this victory. While wishing him all the best in his new political adventure, it is my view also that Asiwaju should remember that it is his duty as the next president of Nigeria to fulfill the democratic vision of this country. The vision that is based on peace, unity, justice, and tolerance among others.