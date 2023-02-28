Tinubu’s generosity worked for him, Peter Oboh congratulates President-elect

Ex-Commonwealth, British and WBA international boxing champ, Peter Oboh, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s generosity toward people and his goodwill to late MKO Abiola’s family has given him the grace for this great election victory.

According to Oboh, now an apostle for Christ, Tinubu’s victory is payment for his good heart and love to help and empower people.

Recall that after a keenly-contested race, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

He polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.

Reacting in a congratulatory message, Oboh, Founder of Lagos-based Jesus Loves You Ministry, said: “One of the late MKO Abiola’s daughters has openly testified to how good and caring Mr. Tinubu has been to her and her family since her dad passed away.

“My pleading with Tinubu is that no matter what, he must not forget his good side. Even the Bible says love covers many sins (Proverbs 10: 12).

“I want to congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect, Mr. Bola Tinubu for his fantastic victory. He is the new Nigerian President.

“And I also thank President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering the past and how Tinubu supported him.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to allow tension die down by accepting the election outcome, while praying for peace to reign in the country.