Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect, good omen for Nigeria — Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio

.

By Harris Emanuel, UYO_AKWA IBOM

Former Minister Niger Delta Affairs and Senator-Elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-Elect, represents signs of better days ahead for the country.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State stated this while reacting to the victory of the APC Presidential candidate as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wednesday morning in Abuja.

According to him, the victory was a demonstration of his acceptance across the country and beyond.

Akpabio who is returning to the Senate for the second time after a brief hiatus said: ” Asiwaju is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery. He did it before when he called the shots in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader.”

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, in a release quoted the former Senate Minority Leader as saying that ” the victory of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as declared this morning by the Electoral Umpire (INEC), is a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance. He has the ability, capacity and required experience needed now to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs.”

The former Senate Minority Leader noted that “electioneering and campaigns are all over. May 29th would mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people in our Renewed Hope promise. I congratulate the leadership and membership of our great party on this well-deserved victory of our party.”