By Dapo Akinrefon

GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the just concluded presidential election, as a win for democracy and for Nigeria. Governor Matawalle commended the resilience of Nigerians, especially those who doggedly stood by their mandate to vote for the right candidate the country deserved at this crucial moment of the nation’s transition.

He said: “This well deserved winning of the presidential election by our party candidate is not surprising as Nigerians have since made a choice to allow democracy to thrive in the country”.

The governor, in a statement, described the president-elect as pragmatic, experienced, balanced, and a true democrat. “Nigerians should expect a buildup to massive economic reconstruction, infrastructural development, and human capital development. We have not made the wrong choice.

“I wish the newly elected President, who is a father to all of us, a successful implementation of all our party’s laudable plans for the reconstruction of our socio-economic life.

“We shall all put our hands on deck to ensure that the country succeeds in all its nooks and crannies. Our Party, under the new leadership and presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not fail to earn our confidence.”