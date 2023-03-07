Tinubu’s electoral victory calls for unity — Owoeye

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, in Ogun State, Mutairu Owoeye, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the February 25 presidential election, describing him as a ‘moving train that can’t be stopped’.

Owoeye, a community leader and estate consultant, stated this at an event he organised recently for members of Asiwaju Support Moving Train, ASMT, to celebrate the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect.

Addressing members of the group, Owoeye said: “A Tinubu presidency will deepen democracy and bring about socio-economic development of the country. His victory is a demonstration of his acceptance across the country and beyond. He did it before as the governor of Lagos State; he will do it again even more for Nigeria.”

He said Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development, and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country, adding that his victory would be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent, and for the practice of global democracy.”

In her remarks, the National President of Asiwaju Support Moving Train, ASMT, Alhaja Mujidat Adegbenro thanked Nigerians for their massive support, stressing that they will not be disappointed.

Adegbenro said that the Nigerian voters have chosen as president a man, who has dedicated his life to achieving democracy and reform for his homeland.