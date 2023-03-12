Tinubu’s campiagn office mourns Nwosu, Abia party chairman

Nwosu

.

The Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign office in the southeast has condoled with the family of the late Abia state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu, who passed-on, on Thursday.

The Campaign Office also commensurated with the people of Abia state for the loss of “The good governor Abia state never had.”

Southeast Campaign spokesman of the Nigeria President-elect, Josef Onoh, said the loss of Nwosu was a huge Nigeria loss of a resourceful statesman who strived to make marks on the advancement of the ruling party and Nation building.

Onoh stated that Nwosu was formidable in the processes that enthroned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect, just like he used wisdom in the management of the Human and administrative affairs of the party in Abia state.

He prayed God to grant Nwosu’s soul in paradise and give fortitude to the family and party members he has left behind.