‘Tinubu’s 100 days in office ‘ll usher new hope’

The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, has said that the first 100 days in office of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, would usher in new phase of hope that Nigerians have been dreaming of for years.

Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, the group’s Coordinator in Ondo State, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akure.

Oluwatuyi, who spoke on the capability of Tinubu’s administration when inaugurated, said that the incoming administration would bring Nigerians to a reality of new hope.

“Obviously, in his first 100 days, the Asiwaju Tinubu-led government will focus on the issue of security, reassure Nigerians that a new Nigeria is achievable and also resolve the unfriendly cash crunch issues.

“The incoming administration, when inaugurated, has to establish a high-powered agency to address unemployment crisis and come up with a master policy plan to improve the energy sector for the entire country,” he said

According to him, the president-elect is strong and very healthy and in good shape to handle the affairs of state satisfactorily.

“On the rumour concerning his health status,” Oluwatuyi said worst things were said on the medical condition of President Mohammad Buhari in 2015, yet he is still alive and kicking today.

“I am not aware of any medical record showing that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is suffering from one ailment or the other.

“Don’t forget that we are all human beings and there is no one that is immune from sickness.

“My prayer is that the good Lord will grant him excellent health to enable him serve Nigeria to the best of his ability,” Oluwatuyi said.

He said that Tinubu had the best pedigree, mileage, achievements, antecedents among his co-contestants in the just-concluded presidential election.

“Definitely, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the best selling points and verifiable political testimonials amongst them all, hence the great victory.

“Taking the antecedents, achievements, performance and great multi-faceted foundation laid by Asiwaju Tinubu in Lagos, it is sure, apparent and certain that he has the wherewithal to achieve and even surpass the renewed Hope Manifestos and aspirations of Nigerians,” he said.

Oluwatuyi said that the grassroots group contributed immensely to the victory of Tinubu on Feb. 25 through a highly-innovative door-to-door campaign.

“We set out in each local government, ward and indeed unit by dividing ourselves into teams to work individually and corporately in each political unit of the state.

“We actualised this by the use of foot soldiers and town criers with megaphone in popular junctions, local eateries, drinking joints, vendors and newspaper stands with a unique, persistent and vigorous methodology of convincing and informing the people daily of the good intentions of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetima Presidency.

“Our campaigns were issue-based and devoid of any slanderous language. I will say the campaign was conducted in the very best peaceful atmosphere of coexistence with each other,” he said.

Oluwatuyi said that the group would build and consolidate on its structure for future political activities and think tank discourse platform. (NAN)