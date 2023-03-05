Tinubu will turn Nigeria to Africa’s economic hub – CACOL 

By Biodun Busari

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to turn Nigeria into the economic and agricultural hub of Africa.

CACOL said this during its congratulatory message to Tinubu signed by its chairman, Debo Adeniran on Friday.

The civil society organisation said Tinubu’s emergence as the winner of the presidential election attested to his dedication to democracy.

“The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL writes to congratulate the President-Elect, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed for winning the keenly contested presidential election of our great country Nigeria,” CACOL said.

“Your emergence as the President-Elect marked another great milestone in the history of the country and it also shows the huge level of confidence reposed in you by the people.

“We are particularly not surprised by your recent success at the polls because since you emergence as the flag bearer of your party the All Progressive Congress (APC), we had no doubt that you will come out victorious in the Presidential election.

“History will not forget in a hurry the energy and vigour you devoted to political activism and democratic struggles and your labour of love which was manifested in raising numerous others who are doing well in our political space today.

“With this victory, you have proved the ‘doubting Thomases’ who believed you will only record marginal success in the geopolitical zones where your political party held sway, wrong. You have also proved to the world that your claim of not losing any election right from the time you dabbled into politics is not a fluke.”

The group also expressed hope that the former Lagos governor will bring his experience to transform Nigeria.

“We hope you will bring your years of experience and transformational leadership style to bear in governing the affairs of this great country.

“We also believe that your ability, capacity and strong managerial acumen will play a major role to transform the various sectors of our country and awaken the sleeping giant in Nigeria by turning the country into a major economic and agricultural hub of Africa.

“As a true democrat, we hope you, with your team, will bring together all Nigerians irrespective of their tribal, political or religious affiliations so that Nigeria can continue on the path of unity, self-reliance, economic growth and development,” it added.