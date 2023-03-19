Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians, Apata, Chairman, APC, Canada Chapter, assures

…Nigeria will witness unprecedented growth

By Dayo Johnson, Akure





The Chairman All Progressives Congress, Canada Chapter, Mr Omololu Nick Apata, has assured Nigerians that the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will not disappoint them wherever they may be across the globe.

Apata, said in an interview, that ” now that the prayers of millions of Nigerians have been answered with Tinubu’s election as our next President, I am very convinced that he would not disappoint Nigerians wherever they may be.

” Our President-elect is a man of his words. He is a patient and calculating strategist who would not embark on anything unless he’s sufficiently and efficiently ready.

” He has been planning for this for decades and now that he said he’s ready, I do not doubt him. Neither should Nigerians.

“Tinubu is a bridge builder, his meticulous political planning over the years made him win the election.

“Nigeria is about to witness the kind of growth Nigeria had never experienced.

“Political consciousness among Nigeria in the diaspora had increased phenomenally with this election, It is a thing of joy to see the high degree of interest and commitment Nigerians in the diaspora have shown in the 2023 elections.

“Many Nigerians living abroad including some of my friends and political associates decided to travel home to be part of a political history that was about to take place, while the thousands who could not make the trip, were galvanized to the news of the presidential election as it was unfolding in a dramatic but predictable way.

“There’s a special sense of political awareness and consciousness among diasporan Nigerians especially in Canada where my compatriots are yearning for stable, progressive political process in our beloved country.

“With Tinubu’s election, Nigerians in the diaspora are willing to invest in Nigeria. The average Nigerian living abroad is anxious to invest in or relocate to Nigeria; they have been bidding their time, waiting for the right moment.

“That is why the excitement and joy of a Tinubu Presidency are very palpable among those of us in the diaspora.

“He has a very robust and organic platform that covers everything from security, political and economic stability, to a better future for the teeming population of Nigerian youths.

“Asiwaju is well prepared for the task of governing Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not known for tentativeness or procrastination, he’s already working as we speak so that he can breeze into office in May fully prepared to govern and to lead.

“There’s no denying the fact that he would be confronted with challenges ranging from economic to political, and more, but he is not unaware of these burning issues, and I can bet he is coming prepared to tackle them comprehensively and in a timely manner.

” ln a complex society such as ours, some challenges will not disappear permanently, but they would be mitigated to manageable levels. That’s what a good leader would do.

On his assessment of the he Presidential election, Apata described it as the best ever conducted in Nigeria.

“I have witnessed enough elections in Nigeria to say unequivocally that this was the best election our beautiful country has ever had.

“This is the only election where the youths raised their collective voice, and it was heard loud and clear at the polls. This was an election where the voters exercised so much independence.

” The performance of APC should gladden the heart of all party faithful in terms of geographical spread, acceptance, and popular votes.

” The result in Lagos state might have buck a trend, but it is a fluke that we can live with. It is also a lesson that we must manage our diversity very well, so it does not become counterproductive in the future.

“Asiwaju is a political genius who knows that the North harbours the greatest number of votes in the entire country.

“So, for years, he has befriended them, worked with them and elevated one of theirs to the Presidency multiple times to show that his love was a genuine and unblemished one.

“At the same time, he has reached out to the political and business leadership of the Southeast and South -South so that together they could build one united Nigeria.

“Nigerians in Canada are willing to help in deepening relationship especially economic between Nigeria and Canada

Nigeria’s bourgeoning economy can benefit from Canada’s enormous resources and technology.

” We are in a unique position to facilitate the deepening of that relationship.

“Tinubu will forge a country that is very united. With Asiwaju’s leadership, peace and harmony will be restored to our country.

“He is a man of peace who is already working on how to bring all political, cultural, and religious stakeholders to a round table to rub minds on how to overcome differences and pave the way for peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and trust for one another.

Apata said that ” This is the panacea for the great Nigeria we have all been praying to witness in our lifetime. He will work towards healing our country from the scourge of ethnic and religious bigotry. I have no doubt he would do it.