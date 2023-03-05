Tinubu visits Oba Akiolu in Lagos, describes victory as World Cup



…promises not to disappoint Nigerians

…Nigeria ‘ll be great under your watch, says Akiolu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President-elect Bola Tinubu on Sunday stormed Lagos first time after winning the presidential election last Saturday and reiterated his promise not to disappoint Nigerians.

Tinubu arrived amid rousing welcome in a homecoming manner, at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja and received among others by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other top functionaries in Lagos.

Shortly, after touching down he and the entourage proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran Palace, on a visit to Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, with some other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs.

Addressing the modest crowd which gathered inside the palace, Tinubu described the primaries and election he went through to as “A World Cup tournament” while thanking God and the people for his eventual victory.

He said “This certificate that I brought home is our own World Cup.

“My message is one of gratitude, and I will work assiduously for Nigeria from the get-go and will not disappoint the Nigerian people.”

Speaking in Yoruba language, he specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers in the state for their prayers and support.

Meanwhile, Tinubu is expected to meet with APC chieftains and stakehokders on the chances of All Progressives Congress, APC candidates in the Governoship and House of Assembly polls on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the state.

However, In his remarks, Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top.

“Asiwaju, Lagos will not forget you, you did all your best to serve Lagos and you served excellently.

“I know you have enemies, all our ancestors had too, so were all the prophets.

“Some are even enemies of God that created us but I know that our forefathers will fight your battles, God will grant you victory and Nigeria will be great under your watch.”

Other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included: Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Also at the palace were: former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the state, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas among others