Tinubu, Shettima to get Certificates of Return 3pm today

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect will get their Certificates of Return to day, Wednesday by 3pm.

He made the disclosure the moment he declared Tinubu the president-elect in the 2023 presidential election.

Making the returns for the elections, Prof. Yakubu said; “I Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 Presidential Election held on 25th February, 2023.

“That Tinubu, Bola Ahmed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.

“We have taken the decision to present the certificate of return to him and the vice president – elect by 3pm today”.

Yakubu added that the commission would on Thursday issue a statement as to when National Assembly members-elect would get their Certificates of Return.

Below is are the figures:

Registered: 93,469,008

Accredited: 25,286,616

Valid votes: 24,025,940

Rejected votes: 939,278

TOTAL: 24,965,218

Number of states won by parties

APC – 12

LP – 12 (11 states and the FCT)

NNPP – 1

PDP – 12