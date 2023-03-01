Tinubu, Shettima to get Certificates of Return 3pm today

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect will get their Certificates of Return to day, Wednesday by 3pm.
He made the disclosure the moment he declared Tinubu the president-elect in the 2023 presidential election.
Making the returns for the elections, Prof. Yakubu said; “I Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 Presidential Election held on 25th February, 2023.
“That Tinubu, Bola Ahmed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.
“We have taken the decision to present the certificate of return to him and the vice president – elect by 3pm today”.
Yakubu added that the commission would on Thursday issue a statement as to when National Assembly members-elect would get their Certificates of Return.
Below is are the figures:
Registered: 93,469,008
Accredited: 25,286,616
Valid votes: 24,025,940
Rejected votes: 939,278
TOTAL: 24,965,218
Number of states won by parties
APC – 12
LP – 12 (11 states and the FCT)
NNPP – 1
PDP – 12
