Tinubu: Northern movement congratulates President-elect, praises Lalong’s commitment

The Northern Nigerian Movement for Asiwaju has congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his overwhelming victory in the just concluded presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Dr Mohammed Attahiru in Abuja on Wednesday.

They praised the Plateau State Governor and Director General, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, Simon Bako Lalong, for his commitment in ensuring the victory of Asiwaju against all odds.

According to the group, the overwhelming victory of Asiwaju Tinubu after polling over 8 million votes in a keenly contested election showed that the president-elect remains the preferred choice of Nigerians.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor was declared winner of the presidential elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday after polling the highest votes at the polls and meeting other requirements for the elections.

Attahiru expressed deep optimism that the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president at this auspicious period of the nation’s life, signifies dawn of renewed hope, prosperity and rapid transformation for the country.

“As governor of Lagos State, we could all attest to the sterling performance of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu which saw rapid transformation in all facets of the state.

“It is our sincere belief that when Tinubu assumes office as next president, he will replicate the same transformation across the country for the benefits of all”, he said.

He also expressed optimism that Tinubu’s administration will also address the issues of insecurity, separatist agitations, banditry and kidnapping, among other crimes in the country.

Attahiru said Tinubu’s administration will engender unity and national cohesion by giving every part of the country a sense of belonging, adding that the administration will be all inclusive.

The group while commending Lalong for the sacrifice he has made in ensuring Tinubu’s victory, recalled how Lalong galvanised fellow Northern governors in backing the Asiwaju’s emergence as presidential candidate against all oppositions in the build up to the primaries

The group also noted that Governor Lalong against all oppositions from his home state and other quarters, stood stoically and firmly for the Asiwaju course and eventually saw his victory at the poll, adding that Governor Lalong losing his senatorial bid was part of the great sacrifices he has paid for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Attahiru expressed the firm assurance and hope that Governor Lalong will definitely be handsomely rewarded and compensated for all his sacrifices and commitments to the Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency project which is now a done deal.