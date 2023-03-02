Tinubu ‘ll be best Nigerian President ever — SWAGA

South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has said that the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu will be the best president that Nigeria would ever have.

SWAGA is a foremost support group for Tinubu.

The group’s National Chairman, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye and National Secretary, Bosun Oladele, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

While congratulating Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded Feb. 25 Presidential Election, the group described the victory as well-deserved.

“To us in SWAGA, the victory is likened to the final destination of a political journey which began over four decades ago, though laced with struggles and thorns unknown to many Nigerians.

“Saturday’s victory had its genesis in Tinubu’s days in the trenches where he fought with like minds.

“This was through the instrumentality of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), formed in 1994, Afenifere and other platforms to challenge the military junta which annulled the June 12, 1993 election of late Chief MKO Abiola and enthrone democratic rule in Nigeria.

“A man of uncommon courage and tenacity, Tinubu never looked back in his struggle to sustain and uphold democracy across the length and breath of the country.”

The statement said that Tinubu’s performance would exceed expectations.

“The president-elect will not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends, a trend synonymous with him throughout his eight years as Gov. of Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

“We assure all Nigerians that the President-elect will promote national unity, tackle insecurity, accelerate economic prosperity and give renewed hope to Nigerians especially our teeming youth population.