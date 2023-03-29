Tinubu @71: President-elect will perform excellently — Oluwo

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has assured Nigerians that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu will perform excellently when he takes over the mantle of leadership.

Oluwo in a congratulatory message to celebrate Tinubu’s 71st birthday anniversary said Nigerians will have reasons to rejoice over his presidency.

He prayed for sound health, divine wisdom, understanding and energy to propel the dream of Nigeria’s founding fathers, saying the administrative prowess and intimidating team made of quality administrators of the president-elect will galvanize unprecedented achievements to the advantage of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only adding a year but also adding another feather to his cap. He was promoted from the national leader of his political party to the number one citizen and national leader of Africa.

“I pray for sound, wisdom and understanding to further manifest his administrative prowess to the advantage of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“God will strengthen him to galvanize unprecedented achievements such that Nigerians will Beg him to be life president.

“I enjoin patriotic Nigerians to support him with prayers to witness a more prosperous Nigeria we can all be proud of”, it reads.