Tinubu @71: President-elect ’ll perform excellently — Oluwo

By Shina Abubakar

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will perform excellently when he takes over mantle of leadership.

Oluwo, in a congratulatory message to celebrate Tinubu’s 71st birthday, said Nigerians will have reasons to rejoice over his presidency.

The monarch said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only adding a year but also adding another feather to his cap. He was promoted from national leader of his political party to the number one citizen and national leader of Africa.”

On her part, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and foremost Occupational Therapist, Mrs Victoria Amu, described Tinubu’s call that his 71st birthday be marked by national prayers as a display of his sensitivity, patriotism, and readiness to serve the country empathetically and humanely.

Amu, who vied for a chance to represent Owan West in the Edo State House of Assembly, in a statement, said: “For the second year running, our next president and leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has remarkably requested that the spotlight be taken off him and instead placed on issues of national importance with humble requests for prayers for the progress of the nation.”