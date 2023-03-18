Home » News » Thugs snatch ballot boxes in Ijesha-Tedo, Surulere
2023 elections

March 18, 2023

Thugs snatch ballot boxes in Ijesha-Tedo, Surulere

By Benjamin Njoku

Voters who came out to exercise their franchise in Ijesha-Tedo,  Surulere, Lagos, were scared away few minutes ago, when thugs from nowhere stormed some of the polling units in the area  and made away with the ballot boxes at gunpoint.

Vanguard sighted some of the INEC adhoc staff from  one of the affected polling units 29, on Alhaji Imam Street,  moving their left over materials and tables  to the  polling unit 09, which is  close to the office of the House of Rep member, representing Surulere Constituency II , Olatunji Abiola Shoyinka , on Durodoyen street, Ijesha.

According to one of the PDP agents, the thugs were moving from  polling unit to polling unit  snatching ballot boxes and scaring the voters away  at gunpoint.

Meanwhile , some of the  party agents who spoke to our reporter lamented the low turn-out of voters in this election  compared to that of March 25,  presidential election.

