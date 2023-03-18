Thugs snatch ballot boxes in Ijesha-Tedo, Surulere

By Benjamin Njoku

Voters who came out to exercise their franchise in Ijesha-Tedo, Surulere, Lagos, were scared away few minutes ago, when thugs from nowhere stormed some of the polling units in the area and made away with the ballot boxes at gunpoint.

Vanguard sighted some of the INEC adhoc staff from one of the affected polling units 29, on Alhaji Imam Street, moving their left over materials and tables to the polling unit 09, which is close to the office of the House of Rep member, representing Surulere Constituency II , Olatunji Abiola Shoyinka , on Durodoyen street, Ijesha.

According to one of the PDP agents, the thugs were moving from polling unit to polling unit snatching ballot boxes and scaring the voters away at gunpoint.

Meanwhile , some of the party agents who spoke to our reporter lamented the low turn-out of voters in this election compared to that of March 25, presidential election.