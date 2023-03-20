Thugs set popular singer’s house on fire in Kano

Kano map

Some unidentified thugs have set the house of a renowned political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara on fire on Monday.

The incident happened barely an hour that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Rarara is a stalwart music artiste of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who performed during many rallies.

Reports revealed that the arsonists invaded Rara’s house and started destroying valuables before setting it ablaze.

However, security agents arrived at the scene minutes after the residence was set ablaze, to disperse the hoodlums, but the firefighters have not arrived as of the time of filing this report.

INEC had earlier declared Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as Kano’s Governor-elect.