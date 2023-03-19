Thugs in military uniform hijack materials in Ebonyi

In Ebonyi State, thugs in their numbers stormed Oshiegbe and Umuezeokoha Wards in Ezza North LGA and hijacked electoral materials meant for the elections.

Ezza North LGA is the stronghold of the APGA governorship candidate, Prof Benard Odoh.

Voters also protested alleged burning of electoral materials such as BVAS machine and other sensitive materials in Omege Ward, Ezza North LGA.

Mr. Nwafor Benjamin, an APGA Ward Agent for the ward, described the situation as unfortunate, stressing that the development had deprived the people of the area their right to vote.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said electoral materials were being resent to the affected polling unit as election will still be conducted there.

Contacted, Ebonyi Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mrs. Onyeka Ugochi, said she had received similar reports and that the Commission was working towards the conducted of election in the affected areas.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard on phone, the APGA governorship candidate alleged that the ruling APC had imported lots of thugs who were busy disrupting election at various polling units across Ezza North Local Government Areas of the state.

He alleged that three voters were shot in his polling unit as election materials were destroyed.

He called on INEC to consider re-conducting election in various polling units, where election was disrupted and materials destroyed.

Reacting to the allegations, the APC Chairman in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, denied the involvement of his party in such mayhem and asked Odoh to know that he could not become governor through violence and other forms of electoral misdemeanor.

Also, speaking, PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Chukwuma Odii, stated that there were pockets of violence in virtually all parts of the state.

Odii, who stated this while interacting with journalists after casting his vote at Nworie Town Hall Polling Unit 025 in Isu-Achara in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, accused the ruling APC of desperation to retain power at all costs.