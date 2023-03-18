Thugs attack Vanguard Reporter over imaginary “video-recording” pen in Satellite Town

By Prince Osuagwu

A light drama ensued at polling Unit 026 Satellite Town, when a mob of un-informed thugs harrased Vanguard’s Hi-Tech Editor, Prince Osuagwu who was covering the area in the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Osuagwu had approached the polling unit which was unusually scanty and made straight to the INEC officials for information.

Head of INEC officials at the unit lamented poor turn out of voters as against what was recorded during the presidential elections.

She said it was shocking that as at 2pm, people were just trickling into the polling unit as against the Presidential election when the unit was crowded with people.

Hardly had she finished explaining her disappointment to this reporter then a group of dirty looking renegades suspected to be residents of the area descended on the reporter, alleging the pen was video-recording activities at the polling unit.

The thugs stopped the reporter from taking photos or videos of the place alleging that he could be one of the people planted to come and erase records of election in the polling unit by means of sophisticated technology gadgets.

His accreditation tag boldly displayed on his chest and even the Vanguard Identity card he produced could not deter them.

It took the intervention of two neatly-dressed Nigeria Custom Officers stationed in the polling unit to explain to them the pen was just ordinary.

It appears the action was the effect of fake news flying online and in the social media that there are some people equipped with sophisticated gadgets which can erase records of elections where people other than APC candidates have upper hands.