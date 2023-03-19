Thugs attack polling units injure, 16 INEC officials in Anambra

In Anambra State, more than 16 INEC ad-hoc staff were attacked and electoral materials, including ballot boxes, destroyed at Odoakpu Ward 7 in Onitsha South LGA during the House of Assembly election held in the state.

Five INEC adhoc staff were seriously wounded while 11 sustained minor injuries during the attack by the hoodlums who were moving from one polling unit to the other in Ward 7 and other wards in Onitsha South LGA.

The hoodlums carted away some ballot boxes, and destroyed them and scattered other voting materials being used for the election.

Some of the voting units invaded were at Nnewi Street, Margret Street and Metu Memorial Secondary School.