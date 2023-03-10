Throne Digital Innovation: The agency unlocking and increasing business revenues with innovative strategies

In today’s competitive business world, digital marketing has become a powerful tool for businesses to increase revenue by reaching and engaging with their target audience. To unlock and increase revenue, businesses can invest in a strong online presence, use data-driven marketing techniques, leverage social media, focus on content marketing, and invest in paid advertising. By understanding their target audience and investing in the right tools and techniques, businesses can stand out in a crowded marketplace and achieve their revenue goals.

Throne Digital Innovation, a digital marketing and brand communication agency, has witnessed tremendous growth over the years with innovative strategies. According to the CEO, Ohaeri Ohaeri Felix, the company has generated over 4.5 billion USD in client revenue and assisted over 5000 businesses increase their revenue.

Ohaeri Felix, who started the company in 2019, said that the company’s goal is to help business owners make more money and provide job opportunities for people. He believes that the lifeblood of business is marketing.

When asked about the challenges he faced along the way, Ohaeri Felix revealed that business was very slow in 2019 and 2020 owing to the pandemic, and there were no clients. He almost quit but didn’t give up.

Throne Digital Innovation offers Pay-per-click advertising, display advertising, social media advertising, press release, branding, and website design services. The company’s innovative strategies have led to its tremendous growth, and it has worked with clients across the globe in countries like Ghana, South Africa, Dubai, Switzerland, Brazil, Australia, UK, and USA.

According to Ohaeri Felix, the company’s 5-10 year projection is to have branches in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, UK, and USA.

In Ohaeri Felix’s words, “Its definitely going to be hard especially if you’re starting from scratch. However, giving up is not an option. Keep pushing, keep learning, keep growing, and you will definitely get there.”

Throne Digital Innovation’s success story is an inspiration to young entrepreneurs who are struggling to make it in the business world. As Ohaeri Felix stated, “If you’re starting out, you need to copy and as you grow, you need to find your voice and be authentic. I learnt from observation.”