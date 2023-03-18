Three persons shot dead in Ogbakiri, as hoodlums invade Elibrada

Elections: Hoodlums attack INEC collation centre in Ejigbo, Lagos

By Davies Iheamnachor

Three persons are feared killed in Ogbakiri Community, Emohua Local Government Area.

This is happening as gunmen invaded Elibrada Community in the same LGA shooting sporadically.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Emeka Beke, disclosed this after casting his vote at ward three Elibrada Community, Emohua LGA.

Beke noted that the three victims were with a sitting with lawmaker in the state and had hijacked a ballot boxes before the military come in.

He said the three were killed in the process they were attempting to make away with the sensitive material.

Beke said: “Today three people were killed in Ogbakiri. They were with the serving lawmaker, Sam Oge. They were hijacking snatching ballot boxes and they were killed. The governor said he is popular then while the ballot boxes snatchings?