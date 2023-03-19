Three killed in accident involving Katsina governor’s convoy

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Two security aides and one civilian aide to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State were killed in a road accident late at night while proceeding to the governor’s home town, Kafur, for yesterday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to reports, the incident occured in Jikamshi village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State.

Kabir Adamu and Nura Safiyanu were identified as the two police attaches to the governor killed in the accident. Amadu Ali, a civilian, was also reported to have died.