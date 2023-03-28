Three killed as cultists resume hostility in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons have been reportedly killed as cultists resume killings in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was gathered that the resumption of killings by the cultists was to mark one-year remembrance of a popular area boy, Tommy, in the Oluwo area of Abeokuta.

Tommy, a leader of the Eiye cult group, was killed on March 24, 2022, at the Panseke area of the metropolis.

The killing of Tommy sparked controversies in the State, as members of Aiye and Eiye cult groups took turns killing one another across the State.

It would be recalled that many were killed between March and April last year in the superiority clashes that ensued between the two cult groups.

Exactly a year after Tommy was murdered, a young man was shot dead at Panseke by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The man was reportedly killed on Friday evening while returning from the Computer Village at Ibara Roundabout.

It was gathered that a kid belonging to a trader was also hit by a stray bullet fired by the gunmen and he died.

On Tuesday afternoon, another young man was shot dead at Araromi, behind the Navy Boys Secondary School in Abeokuta.

It was learnt that the man was accosted by his assailants along the narrow path and was shot at very close range.

The victim died immediately in the pool of his blood, causing tension among residents of the area.

It was gathered that the body of the victim was evacuated by the policemen from Adigbe division.

The Ogun State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while confirming the incident on Tuesday, said the police is strategising on how to arrest the situation as early as possible.