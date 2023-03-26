Threat to Transition: I have confidence in security agencies – Emami

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has advised politicians and their cohorts threatening the peace of the country, following the victory of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to desist forthwith, saying he has implicit confidence in the security agencies to deal with the trouble – makers.

Emami in a statement released on Sunday said that political parties and their candidates who lost in the recent Presidential/ National Assembly and Governorship/ House of Assembly elections should desist from inciting demonstrations and remarks, to prevent an avoidable crisis in the country.

According to him, the judiciary has so far exhibited its independence in the dispensation of justice

” as judgments have gone in favour of the APC, PDP, Labour Party, and other political parties at different times.”

He also said that in states where INEC declared PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP winners, the APC, and its candidates, have resorted to litigation and shunned divisive comments, stressing the need for political actors to wait for the outcome of the courts, rather than threatening the peace of the country.