Threat of violence: Edo PDP chieftain backs DSS, cautions Obi, supporters

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon Charles Idahosa has backed the revelation by the Department of State Services (DSS) on its caution to elements purportedly trying to destabilise the country and derail the coming transition of power to a newly elected democratic government and called on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi to caution his supporters from making inciting statements as a result of the outcome of the February 25th presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Idahosa also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting an election that threw up many upsets which he said were near impossible in past elections in the country.

He said: “Can you imagine any person contemplating taking us back to June 12? Interim government led us to the crisis and all the problems we are having now so I think I am happy that the DSS is already aware and it is their duty as security agencies to make sure that they do what they have to do.

“Many of them have forgotten where we are coming from, MKO Abiola won election in this country free and fair, he was detained and he died in detention, Nigeria did not crumble so they should be very careful because Nigeria is bigger than anyone of us, they cannot burn this country down because of an election; Buhari tried three times, it was the fourth time he won, this is Atiku’s fifth attempt but this is the first attempt of Obi and he has age on his side, he should give peace a chance and build on what he has done because this is the first time the Igbo were united for their own, even IPOB sit at home did not work.

Idahosa said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be commended for the election the produced so many upsets rather than condemnation, “there is no perfect election, we saw election in America and till now Donald Trump has not accepted the outcome, so you don’t make inflammatory statements that will burn the country. An election where sitting governors were losing senate seats, Tinubu lost Lagos, the president lost Katsina, the DG of the APC Campaign Council lost Plateau, Governor Ortom of Benue state lost his senatorial ambition and somebody will still come out to say the election was rigged but in the South-East, it was okay where no single presidential candidate scored up to 20 percent, I am so disappointed, you don’t talk like that, we must give this country an opportunity to grow.”