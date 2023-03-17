‘There will be no other Mourinho,’ Sporting coach remarks

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Sporting Lisbon coach, Ruben Amorim has revealed what fellow-countryman Jose Mourinho texted to him after eliminating Arsenal from the Europa League on Thursday night.

Amorim’s men gave the aspiring Premier League champions a tough time in the two legs, pushing the 1-1 tie (3-3 on aggregate) to penalties and thereafter knocking the Gunners out after nine spot-kicks.

In celebration of the victory, the Sporting coach responded to reporters on if he was going to be like the Legendary Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho:

“The new Mourinho? There will never be another Mourinho,” he told Mais Futebol.

“He already texted me, saying that ‘the old and the new [Mourinho] are still in the next phase.’

“He is one of a kind, and he has already sent me a message saying that the old man and the young one have both qualified for the next round.”

The former Braga coach has been in flying colours with the green and whites this season currently fourth in the league and in the Europa League quarter-finals where they will face Juventus.

Arsenal, on the back of the elimination, will now focus solely on their Premier League title ambitions with Crystal Palace their next opponent in their quest.