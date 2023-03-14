There is still untapped potential in the Nigerian energy sector- David Dayo Sassou

David Dayo Sassou, CEO of Solada Group an oil and gas firm has said the Nigerian energy industry remains untapped.

When asked about his achievements running Solada Group, the visionary business tycoon said: “ I had to acquire more skills in running Solada Group.I will also consider being able to learn from my mistakes another achievement. Also, my ability to learn from the other companies who have been in the industry for years that is a great achievement for me There is still untapped potential in the energy industry”, he said.

On why he started Solada Group, Sassou said the inspiration came from God and his mentor.

“Firstly I would like to say I was inspired by God to start Solada Group of companies, so basically all inspiration came from him. Secondly I was also inspired by my mentor Mr Douglas Robinson for his word of encouragement”.

He also noted that he experienced a lot of challenges when he started out in business.

“I had encountered a lot of challenges when I just started and one of it was finance most especially working with wrong business partners thinking that they are there to help me grow. Unknown to me they came to destroy the vision and destroy the companies. This happened to us in most of the country we have Solada”.

Highlighting the challenges the Nigerian energy sector, he said:” One of the major problems facing Nigerian energy sector in the area of oil and gas, is lack of enough refineries, lack of good storage or tank farm and lack of electricity supply”.

Advising young people who desire to venture into the energy industry , he said :”What I can say to young people out there is for them to believe in their vision and go for it. Work hard and be ready to create solutions for the energy industry. Remember you are youthful to be useful”