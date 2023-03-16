There is life after elections, NOA reminds Nigerians

NOA advises on hate ststements

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to desist from begative acts that will lead to violence before, during and after elections as “there is life after elections”.

The Director General of the agency Garba Abare made the call in Kano on Thursday at a media dialogue preparatory to the Saturday governorship and state House of Assembly election.

He called on politicians to decist from inflammatory languages and stop the unnecessary over heating the polity.

He explained that NOA is doing a lot to ensure that the message of peace, unity and understanding goes to every nook and cranny across the country.

“I want Nigerians to remember that whatever happens, there is life after elections. I give this to you as a take home.

“You should reflect on the need for peace and as journalists, reflect the same in your daily repotage.

“If we lose the peace we are enjoying today, we will all be losers tomorrow, remember, it is easier to destroy than to build” he said.

Respinding to question in what NOA did on the introduction of the cashless policy and Naira redesign, the NOA boss lamented over lack of synergy with Nigeria’s apex bank on the policy.

“We wrote a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria seeking technical information on the Naira redesign policy, but up to date the CBN is yet to respond. This has affected our ability to enlighten the public on the policy. There is job to be done, but there is no tool to be used” he laments.