There are attempts to assassinate me — LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has alleged that there are death threats and assassination attempts on his life.

According to GRV, his team has intel about potential assassination attempts on his life.

The LP governorship candidate stated this on Sunday while speaking on Arise Television.

GRV also confirmed that some members of his team were assaulted by gunmen suspected to be political thugs in the Epe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He said, “There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday.”

Rhodes-Vivour has become increasingly popular ahead of the March 18 governorship elections after the Labour Party won the presidential election in Lagos state.