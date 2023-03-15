Theatre Commander OPHK inaugurates Court Marshal to try officers, soldiers alleged to have committed various offences in North East

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Ibrahim Ali has inaugurated a special Court Marshal in Maiduguri to try Officers and soldiers alleged to have committed various offences.

Inaugurating the Court Marshal yesterday, General Ali explained that it is the tradition in the Military that when an officer or soldier is alleged to have committed an offence, a court of such nature is convened to try such an individual to establish his guilt or otherwise.

He reminded the court officials to know that the task ahead of them requires sacrifice bearing in mind that they are supposed to give justice to the accused, as well as to the system, therefore, they should as much as possible avoid any form of negativity that will undermine the smooth conduct of the court.

To the Lawyers, he reminded them that as Ministers in the Temple of justice, their professional conduct must be ‘topnotch’ as they have to do their best in assisting the court at achieving justice.

The Theatre Commander appealed for the speedy disposal of the cases as it is obvious that members have other assignments in their various units and also it is expedient that the accused persons need to be relieved of the shackles on their necks.

He reminded the court officials that the court is convened to discharge the task assigned to it responsibly as the service has found them worthy to do so.

He reminded the secretariat staff that because they are professionals, they should keep adequate recods and ensure the smooth running of the court.

General Ali charged the officials to maintain decorum at all times as well as to respect the sanctity of the court.

He also assured that the court will do justice to the accused persons, the state and the victims with their cooperation and guidance.

The Theatre Commander urged them to be dispassionate in the discharge of their duties and appealed for the speedy disposal of cases as justice delayed is justice denied.