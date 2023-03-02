Theatre Commander ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ sympathizes with victims of major Market fire disaster in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Major General Ibrahim Ali, Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East, ‘Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK), has commiserated with the Borno State Government, shop owners and victims of the fire outbreak at Monday Market, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Maj Gen Ali who visited the scene expressed sadness over the incident that left shops and goods razed in the early hours of Sunday, 26 February 2023, in which, property worth billions of naira were destroyed.

Following the disastrous incident, additional troops of 7 Division NA and Sector 1 OPHK in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies were deployed within the general area of the market so as to prevent possible looting by miscreants, build public confidence and support ongoing emergency and relief projects.

While supporting relevant civil authorities in the ongoing General Elections 2023, the Theatre Commander assured the good people of Borno State of the Theatre’s commitment and determination in providing a secure atmosphere where socio-economic and political activities will continue to thrive.

Additionally, the Theatre Commander encourages those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss as we continue to support relevant security agencies to unravel the cause of the inferno as well as finding lasting solutions and implementable measures to forestall future occurrences.

Moreso, he noted that the people of North East are enjoined to sustain the tempo of feeding the military with relevant information regarding security breech, suspicious acts and acts of violence.