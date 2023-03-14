The Takeaways Of The NDDC Board, Management Retreat

Though the Niger Delta Development Commission Board and Management Retreat might have come and gone, the indelible memories that it brought and the many takeaways will linger for a long time.

Again, the role of Akwa Ibom State, as a magnanimous host through her son and Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, cannot be overemphasized. The four days event themed NDDC: Making a Difference was, indeed, a huge success.

Little wonder one of the biggest takeaways remained the call on the presidency to initiate the process of reviewing the NDDC Act 2000. The cardinal reason for that call on the Presidency, as contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the retreat, was to bring the Act in line with current challenges and realities in the region.

It is also heartwarming to recall that stakeholders and participants at the retreat also argued that the Niger Delta Regional Masterplan should be revisited and reviewed, having expired in 2020, to provide sustainable focus for the region. The 20-point communiqué, signed by the Governing Board of the NDDC, demanded a clear definition of roles and responsibilities of both the Ministry and the Commission.

According to the communiqué, “There should be effective, strategic, timely communication and feedback between the Ministry and the Board. There should be due adherence to all extant Rules and Regulations, especially the NDDC Act and other government circulars as applicable to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).” This was a major takeaway.

“There should be continuous orientation and training on standards, procedure and guidelines regulating the relationship between Ministries and statutory Boards. That statutory thresholds and due process requirements regarding procurement processes should be strictly complied with to ensure improvement in the Commission’s procurement process,” the communiqué maintained.

Another milestone gain and takeaway was the fact “That Board, Management and Ministry relationship requires effective and intentional stakeholder engagement to eliminate suspicion and grey areas. That proper NEEDS assessment should be carried out through consultation with relevant stakeholders to reflect the real and actual needs of the communities.”

“The Board should prioritize transparency and accountability in the activities of the Commission by publishing regular reports on the Commission’s activities as well as being open to public scrutiny. There is a need for strategic stakeholder management, effective communication and conflict management plan respectively to facilitate the required stakeholder collaboration and synergy imperative for sustainable development of the regions,” yet another takeaway.

“There is a need for a well-articulated actionable Strategic plan aimed at moving the NDDC forward in pursuit of its mandate. The Commission should ensure the establishment and empowerment of a healthy and robust risk management unit, which would provide management with an impartial and unbiased picture of the Commission’s state of affairs at all times,” and yet another takeaway.

For emphasis, the communiqué further stated that “The NDDC should put in place a system that ensures that statutory revenues due to the NDDC in accordance with the Act are collected. The NDDC needs to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of its projects to ensure programme effectiveness and efficiency.”

The fact that the stakeholders and participants at the retreat also tasked the NDDC to prioritize key sectors that would have huge impact on the standard of living of the people of the region like infrastructure, education, health and agriculture, remains heartwarming.

This also suffice that “The Commission should consider implementing legacy projects that have the potential to benefit the people of the region, reduce poverty and improve the conditions of living of the people. That the Commission, in its determination to take the region to greater heights, should engage in Public Private Partnership arrangements with state governments, International Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as international donor agencies with a view to executing mega projects for the Region.”