The Plug Network drives streaming service with more content

Within barely two years of existence, The Plug Network has made good its promise to be known as an entertainment streaming platform with the most diversified content.

Speaking recently, the founder and CEO, Thony Edouard said: “We are working every week to increase our content and we have some of the most exciting streaming content around.”

Edouard, a property guru-turned-streaming magnate said the increase in the number of available programmes on the website is in order with the platform’s 2023 vision to multiply its pipelines and create other businesses.

He said: “The Plug Network is a global streaming business whose service is enjoyed by people around the world. We are committed to satisfying our diverse subscribers and that entails providing new, exciting content across different categories.”

The Haitian who in 2015, founded and successfully ran his real estate business, Edouard Equity LLC, before he founded The Plug Network post-Covid-19 pandemic, has driven the production and streaming platform to greater heights with passion.

Despite the dominance of streaming giants like Netflix, the founder of The Plug Network affirmed that the almost two-year-old platform is not performing badly based on the reviews from its customers.

“We have testimonies coming in every day and every hour which show that we are not performing below par. Nonetheless, we are continuously working to increase the quantity and quality of our content. As listed on our website, www.theplugnetwork.com, we have presently 86 contents across talk shows, TV shows, movies, documentaries, concerts and live event categories, all of which are unique,” Edouard stated.

Speaking about the platform’s 2023 objectives, he said further: “The Plug Network will clock two years soon. We will sustain the momentum, until, as I said in the past, we become one of the best streaming platforms around.”