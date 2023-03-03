The mandate you claim was stolen, Atiku tells Tinubu

…says you’ve admitted electoral fraud

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that the mandate his opponent of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Tinubu was laying claim to was stolen from the Nigerian people.

Atiku said this through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

He said the claim by Tinubu’s campaign council’s that there was rigging in the southeast corroborated what Atiku has been saying all along that the election was ondeed fraught with irregularities.

The PDP Presidential Candidate said it was unfortunate that the APC campaign council had continued to attack and mock the very Nigerians whose mandate it stole.

Shaibu explained that it was obvious that Nigerians didn’t want Tinubu and this was proven in Lagos where he had turned into his personal fiefdom.

He said, “Festus Keyamo’s claim that there was massive rigging in the southeast and that the APC will be challenging the votes in that region proves our claim that this election was fraught with irregularities. This is the more reason we are seeking the cancellation of the results.

“Is it not funny that Tinubu claimed he wanted to replicate the developments of Lagos across Nigeria and yet the same people of Lagos rejected him at the poll?

“He and his minions unleashed thugs on the people of the state and yet still lost.

“We ask them to save their strength for the legal fireworks ahead. Nigerians and the world will see how All Progressives Criminals (APC) stole the mandate of the people and most importantly, they should explain to Nigerians why people have been partying in Columbia while there is grave silence in Nigeria since the declaration of their candidate.”