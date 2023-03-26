The desire to make money directed me to Prophet Odolofin

Prophet Victor Odolofin is a well-known man for his prophesy but many did not know that poverty, anger and needed to prove that extrasensory perception pushed him to the business of prophesying. According to him, “I even searched the internet back in the days to sell my soul to the devil. Fake Illuminati websites. Scammers. But I didn’t sign anything because I know its bullshit. So yeah, I was hungry and I needed money so I figured out how to prophesy money moves. How can I make $100 within the next 30 days, I ask God and he answers and I take action and it works. That’s it. Some people think its devil but it’s not devil, I don’t even have time to argue that nonsense with people again.”

“He is not one who pokes into people’s business but few people have interested him. “I am not a kind of person that focuses on other people like that but I heard stories and watched videos about Dan Lok, Prophet Passion Java and many other people that went from broke to rich. But I’ve never been a kind of person that’s focused on making money and showing people pepper or flaunting anything, I don’t even dress.”

“I have many people that I admire. Prophet Passion Java, Prophet Uebert Angel, Bishop Josue Luna (you can’t find him online) , Andres Alejandro Martinez (my first business coach), Lorna Gabriel (Lorna Vaughan- Shadow alchemy master), Godwin spirit – taught me about prophecy little bit., Ernst Veter and Pakman (Mind Power Kinesis). My biggest role model is Bishop Josue Luna – He recently told me he’s going to die but he will send me all his materials. He had the greatest impact and taught me how to prophesy very well.”

“Another person I am interested is someone who I met as business coach, Andres Martinez in 2020 by prophesying his name and adding him on Facebook cos I needed a teacher then he saw how gifted I was cos I prophesied to him then he told me to launch a spiritual coaching business. He used to teach people how to make $100,000 per month, I even bought his $17,000 course later on but I was not having much when I met him. So he told me to start a spiritual coaching business and help people with my gifts. That was when the real money making started for me. I helped people to make mad money,” he stated

“Most importantly, I tell people what they need to do if they want to achieve a particular goal within a specific time frame. In Christianity, they mostly think the spirit of God has to come upon you to make you prophesy, that’s false and I’ve proven it wrong already. I can prophesy anytime I want but I receive payment for it because I don’t have time. I don’t feel any emotion to help anybody so even if they’re about to die I won’t answer them unless they pay me. Some people get lucky and I help them for free, well for them,” he concludes.