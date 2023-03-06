ThaMarvel kicks off 2023 with ‘Jabole’

With the music scene constantly evolving and so many talents springing up, Rotimi Iyanuoluwa, professionally known as ThaMarvel, is becoming one of the forces to reckon with in the music scene. Following the successful release of his debut album, ‘How It All Started’ Vol.1, the Ondo-born Singer-Songwriter has returned with a bouncy party-bop dubbed, ‘Jabole’.



Like in his earlier releases, ThaMarvel tethers along familiar terrain of melding soothing melodies with an easy flow . In ‘Jabole’, ThaMarvel eulogises a beautiful woman and describes her mesmerizing style of dance. Thamarvel creates a very seductive aura with this song allowing listeners to enjoy themselves and have a great time while at it.



Those familiar with Afrobeat’s legend, Fela Kuti’s style would agree that ‘Jabole’ is a song that follows that particular rhythmic pattern with a mixture of new age Afrobeats to further emphasise Thamarvel’s versatility in the Nigerian music scene.