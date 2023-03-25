Terrorists kill clergy, abduct wife, release over 100 in Kaduna

Terrorists have reportedly shot dead Rev. Musa Mairimi, the minister in charge of Ecwa Church, Buda two, Kasuwa Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab confirmed the incident to a national daily (not Vanguard) on Saturday.

He said the attackers invaded the community on Thursday after killing the clergy, they also abducted his wife while over 100 people who were abducted from different parts of the state were released.

He explained that reports have it that over 100 people were abducted and have been in the terrorists’ camp for over six months, especially in Local Government Areas of Kauru, Jaba, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru.

He disclosed that just after the presidential election, three clergies were abducted and the terrorists were demanding the sum of N50 million as ransom from one of the clergies who is still in their custody.

“But the negotiation that started from N50 million has now come down to N5 million. That’s the kind of situation that we have found ourselves in Kaduna State.

“Who will you cry to and who will you run to, after all, since the carnage of kidnapping started in Kaduna, no concrete arrests have been made,” Hayab lamented.

While commenting on the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly election in Kaduna State, he said by a mere rumour that a particular party had won, the state went agog in celebration, which shows the people are angry with the present administration.

“Whoever emerges as the new leader in the state understands the mind of the people, their anger and is willing to do something different, it won’t take long before there would be a new sigh of relieve,” Hayab concluded.