Terrorists attack Niger communities, kill pregnant woman, abduct 50 persons

Bandits

Terrorists have invaded Rafi and Wushishi local government areas of Niger State, and killed a pregnant woman and five others on Tuesday night.

No fewer than 50 residents from the two communities were also kidnapped by the assailants masquerading as bandits to terrorise the northern part of Nigeria.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, said the government was yet to ascertain the details of the attack.

The bandits were notorious around Anawanka, Sabon Gari and Kundu axis of the two local government areas.

It was learnt also that a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) fighter jet engaged the bandits for several hours but the detail of the operation or otherwise was not yet known.