Terrific Xmile set to release date for new single, Yawa,

Fast rising Nigerian hip-hop musician, Okafor Charles, popularly called Terrific Xmile (TX) has fixed date for release of his highly anticipated new single, Yawa, put together to educate and entertain millions of his fans.

The new date for the single’s release, which the artiste featured Nigerian Afro-Pop singer and songwriter, Chinonso Ome, popularly known as Jaywillz, is the first week of April, 2023.

The new single would afford his fans, who have been yearning for more music after listening to ‘Bless and Work & Pray’, to have a fresh music to celebrate the Easter season and the Eil-il-Fitri festivals globally.

As gathered from his aides, the new single is filled with beats and lyrics that would be one of the biggest hits of the Year2023 in the country’s entertainment industry.

The date for the single released was confirmed through a statement released by his media team yesterday, assuring the artiste fans of more evergreen music.

According to the statement, the uber-talented artiste is all set to bring back the heat from his previous single with his new entry, ‘Yawa’.

“In this, TX featured another leader of the new school movement, Jaywillz on what seems to potentially be one of the biggest hits of the year”.

“The new single, Yawa, was produced by the amazing hitmaker, Josh Blu, and the video was directed by the award-winning music director, SpecialSomi, and different locations were used in Lagos State during the recording.

“This new single will be available worldwide in the first week of April 2023, and it can been watched on digital sales platforms, YouTube, and other platforms for his fans to enjoy”.

It would be recalled that TX most recently released singles, Bless and Work as well as Pray featuring Mr Lush, has brought the artiste more fame and popularity among music lovers.