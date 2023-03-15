Tension in Rivers as gunmen attack, shoot Ogoni leader, three others

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Unidentified gunmen have attacked and shot four persons in Rivers State, including the National Leader of the Conscience of Ogoni People, Chief Gani Topba.

The four persons were attacked at the Bori area of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Sunday evening, according to sources.

The victims were returning from Bori, the headquarters of Khana LGA to Port Harcourt before armed gunmen riding on a motorcycle attacked them.

It was gathered that the bandits had opened fire on the moving vehicle from behind and shot sporadically on the private car.

A source disclosed that all the occupants of the car sustained bullet wounds, noting that the gunmen took to flight after many shots at the car.

It was also gathered that the Topba and the others have been hospitalized and that the development has caused tension in Ogoni ahead of Saturday’s polls.

However, Saviour Oscar Imeabe, the National President of the Ogoni Youth Development Initiative, condemned the development, saying that it was politically motivated.

Imeabe urged political gladiators of Ogoni ethnic nationality not to use their interests to cause tension and criminality in the area.

He regretted that the development would not have happened a few days before the election, adding that the development has ruptured peace and triggered tension in Ogoni.

Imeabe said: “These are not the kind of stories we want to hear now in Ogoni land. It is bad that we still play the politics of hatred where you kill just to have your way.

“We condemn that attack on Gani Topba and others. It is shameful that politicians still arm youths to perpetrate evil. Our politics should be devoid of guns and killings.”

He, however, called on the security operatives to investigate the development and unravel the gunmen.

Imeabe said the culprits if arrested should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, at press time, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said police are not aware of the attack.